Malawi: Over 100 IDs for Flood Survivors Reported Missing

Blantyre — Over 100 national identity cards for people who were affected by the recent flood disasters are reported missing, National Registration Bureau (NRB) has disclosed.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, 868,900 people were affected by floods which left 60 people dead and 86,980 displaced in the country's 15 districts.

NRB Spokesperson, Norman Fulatira, told Malawi News Agency on Monday the figure of the missing identity cards was likely to be higher as the institution's officials were still assessing the situation in the affected districts.

"We have received cases of lost IDs during the flood disasters. Over 100 national identity cards have been reported lost in the affected districts.

"Right now, we have drawn a plan to assess all the affected districts before starting assisting flood survivors in issuing replacement cards because we believe the figure might go up," he explained.

He further indicated that the IDs' replacement exercise would be done once the internally displaced people have returned to their normal life.

Three weeks ago, Malawi Electoral Commission also assured people who lost their voter certificates during the disaster that they would still be able to vote without a voter certificate as long as they registered as voters.

Apart from assisting during elections, National Identity Cards also play a crucial role in ensuring that Malawians obtain- health care services such as health insurance and vaccinations.