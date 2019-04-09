Malawi: Mutharika Bails Out Karonga School of the Deaf

President Peter Mutharika has paid for outstanding water bill for the Karonga School of the Deaf, after it was disconnected for accumulating K450 000 arrears.

Mutharika, who sent the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) executive member Green Lulilo Mwamondwe, said he was concerned with the plight of the 86 learners with hearing difficulties health, such that he thought he could make a personal contribution to easing their plight.

The President was concerned with the well-being of all Malawians and would like to ensure that even those with challenges are helped to reach their potential and live normal lives as they contribute to Malawi's economy, according to Mwamondwe

"Water is life. The President was here to launch the new water supply system. He was saddened to hear the school was not able to access water from last week," said Mwamonde, a veteran politician and former diplomat.

The school which is run by the Bwiba CCAP of the Synod of Livingstonia has been facing funding challenges and water was disconnected for almost a month risking outbreak of waterborne diseases as learners had to access unclean water.

The Presidents donation was received by members of the clergy, teachers and learners who all expressed gratitude for the "surprise" donation which they had not expected.

The school educates learners from Karonga and Chitipa districts.