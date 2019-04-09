South Africa: SA Prop Signs New Deal With Welsh Club

Cape Town — South African international Werner Kruger has become the latest player to put pen to paper to agree a new deal with the Scarlets .

The experienced tight-head prop has been in Llanelli since arriving from Super Rugby side the Bulls in 2016.

Capped four times by the Springboks , Kruger was the first Bulls player to make a century of appearances in both Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.

He has played 89 times for the West Wales region, establishing himself as a hugely reliable front-row operator as well as a prop with an eye for the try-line, having scored eight times in Scarlets colours.

Kruger was a member of the Scarlets match-day squad that lifted the PRO12 title in 2017.

"I've had three really good years, winning the PRO12 in my first year, then backing it up by reaching another final and the semi-finals of Europe. It was an amazing start to my career abroad and with the Scarlets," said the 34-year-old.

"This season has been a little disappointing, there have been some positives as well as some low points, but overall I am very much enjoying it here."

Kruger added: "Moving over here was a tough decision to make, but it was definitely the right one. The family has settled in well, we have been warmly welcomed and that made the decision to sign on very easy.

"The body is feeling good and I am very much looking forward to the next couple of years here."

Kruger is the latest player to commit his future to the Scarlets following on from the news that Wales Grand Slam heroes Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens and Rob Evans, as well as fullback Johnny McNicholl, have agreed new contracts.

The Scarlets have also signed second row Sam Lousi from New Zealand Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

