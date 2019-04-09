9 April 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Send Condolences to Theunissen-Fourie and Jantjie Families

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has learnt with profound sadness of the passing of former Proteas Women's cricketer Ms Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie.

The 25-year old Ms Theunissen-Fourie was an international cricketer, who represented the South African women's team in three one-day internationals and a T20 international in 2013. It is believed that Ms Theunissen-Fourie and her child tragically passed away in a car accident in the North-West Province on Friday, 5 April 2019.

Ms Theunissen-Fourie's passing came barely a week after South Africa lost another of its sporting heroes, Mr Sinethemba Jantjie, in a car accident in the Free-State on Monday, 1 April 2019. Mr Jantjie was one of the top wingers of the Free State Stars and was also well-known for the contributions he made to the Mbombela United in the National First Division, as well as the Masiphumelele FC in Cape Town.

Chairperson of the committee Ms Beauty Dlulane said, "The passing of Ms Theunissen-Fourie and Mr Jantjie is an immense loss. They will be remembered for their commitment and contributions to South Africa and the role they played in the lives of many aspiring young sports stars."

The committee extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms Theunissen-Fourie and Mr Jantjie.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

