South Africa: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Hosts Ishashalazi Theatre Awards

press release

The 2019 Gauteng iShashalazi Theatre Awards hosted by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation will be held at the iconic Soweto Theatre, on Tuesday, 16 April, 2019.

This year's edition will among others, recognise several big-name personalities within the space of theatre, for their role in the development of theatre, especially Community theatre in the townships.

Every year the department uses the awards to recognise individuals for their role in keeping theatre alive and helping tell authentic South African stories and experiences on stage. At-least 15 stars with combined experience of not less than 200 years will receive special awards including lifetime achievement recognition.

Ishashalazi Theatre is part of the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation creative arts programme aimed at identifying, nurturing and exposing talent in performance arts within the province. It continues to be an important conveyor-belt in the development of theatre and film talent for the industry.

Building up to the awards the department in partnership with Gauteng Theatre Practitioners has been conducting workshops in various communities across Gauteng. The workshops cover script writing, directing and poetry.

Among others the facilitators include Nhlanhla John Lata; Mxolisi Vincent Norman; Julian Seleke-Mokoto; and Jefferson Bobs Tshabalala.

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation