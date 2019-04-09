9 April 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Shot-and-Killed in Complex

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bryanston — A man, believed to be in his 60s, was shot-and-killed this afternoon in a complex off Anslow Road in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics, along with City of Johannesburg and Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene at 12h46 to find the man lying in the parking area of the complex.

Paramedics quickly assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Are South African Cellphone Companies Becoming a New Form of African Government ATM Machine?

First, the Nigerian government imposed massive fines of MTN in disputed circumstances for notional regulatory… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.