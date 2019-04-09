Seychelles: New Ambassador From Georgia Praises Seychelles in Fields of Tourism, Maritime Affairs

Seychelles can expect to benefit in the fields of maritime and agriculture through cooperation with Georgia, said the newly accredited Georgian ambassador to Seychelles on Tuesday.

After presenting his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House, Victoria, Ambassador Zurab Dvalishvili said that Seychelles can benefit from Georgia as the country has "certain experience in agriculture and in winemaking."

"Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the minister of maritime affairs because we proposed an agreement and I will be talking about it. We have suggested certain negotiations and certain agreements to your ministry," said Dvalishvili.

The new Georgian ambassador is expected to meet with the Secretary of State and the Vice-Speaker of the Seychelles' National Assembly during his official visit in the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Seychelles and Georgia established official diplomatic relations on March 15, 2013, during a signing ceremony that took place in New York.

Dvalishvili expects Georgia to benefit from the pool of knowledge that Seychelles has in the tourism sector. He said that since the reform of the island nation, "Seychelles is globally recognised especially in tourism and maritime affairs."

Tourism is the top contributor to the island nation's economy followed by fisheries.

"We would like to share your experience in the field because we, like Seychelles, put great emphasis on tourism. In the field of tourism, Seychelles has made huge achievements and your experience will be very useful for us," said Dvalishvili.

Before being accredited to Seychelles, Dvalishvili has worked in the Balkans, Europe, Ukraine, Greece and Australia.

He will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.