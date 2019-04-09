Angolan President Returns to Luanda

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, returned to Luanda early this Tuesday, following a four-day state visit to Russia and a 48-hour private visit to the Kingdom of Spain.

At Luanda's 04 de Fevereiro International Airport the president - who was accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço - was welcomed by the Vice-President and other government officials.

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, visited Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, during which he encouraged businesspeople of this European country to invest in Angola and attended the Russia-Angola Business Forum, whose aim was to attract investments for the African nation in the sectors of diamond industry, agriculture, fisheries and training of cadres among others.

The cooperation between the two nations dates back to 1976, when the two countries signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation.

From 1976 to date, relations between the two countries have gone through different stages of cooperation, and are currently most significant in the areas of energy, geology and mining, higher education, defence, interior, telecommunications and information technologies, as well as fisheries, transportation, finance and banking.

It is estimated that about 1,000 Russian citizens live in Angola, while at least 1,500 Angolans live in Russia.