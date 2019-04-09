Angola: Energy Minister Off to Germany, Sweden to Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — Angola's minister of Energy and Waters João Baptista Borges left Monday for Germany and Sweden to discuss the strengthening of bilateral co-operation in the sector.

On his first day of working agenda, Baptista Borges is attending a roundtable on Angolan-German energy partnership, preceding the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2019.

Still in Germany, the minister will meet with representatives of several local firms, as part of business cooperation with companies operating in Angola such as the Siemens.

On the other hand, his 11-13 April visit to Sweden includes consultation meeting to reinforce cooperation concerning the Dembos' electrification project located in the northern Bengo province.

Sweden is a strong partners of Angola, as part of the effort the government is undertaking in implementing electricity and water infrastructure.

The visit is also intended to attract the Swedish businesspeople to invest in Angola.