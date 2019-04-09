Angola: National Road Traffic Council Analyses Preventive Security Strategy

Luanda — The National Road Traffic Council is due to discuss this Tuesday, in Luanda, a new draft plan for the implementation of the National Prevention and Security Strategy for 2019.

The meeting to be presided over by the Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, is also to assess the 2018 Road Traffic Accident Report and the Draft General Regulation on Parking.

The National Road Traffic Council is a consulting organ of the Head of the Executive Branch for the formulation of policies on prevention of accidents and road traffic safety.

The said Council is coordinated by the Vice-President and integrates various ministers, namely National Defense, Home Affairs, Finances, Economy and Planning, Territory Administration and State Reform, Justice and Human Rights, Construction and Public Works, Justice and Human Rights, Territory Planning and Housing, Environment, Media, Health, Education, Youth and Sports, and the General Commander of the National Police.