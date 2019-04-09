9 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Road Traffic Council Analyses Preventive Security Strategy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Road Traffic Council is due to discuss this Tuesday, in Luanda, a new draft plan for the implementation of the National Prevention and Security Strategy for 2019.

The meeting to be presided over by the Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, is also to assess the 2018 Road Traffic Accident Report and the Draft General Regulation on Parking.

The National Road Traffic Council is a consulting organ of the Head of the Executive Branch for the formulation of policies on prevention of accidents and road traffic safety.

The said Council is coordinated by the Vice-President and integrates various ministers, namely National Defense, Home Affairs, Finances, Economy and Planning, Territory Administration and State Reform, Justice and Human Rights, Construction and Public Works, Justice and Human Rights, Territory Planning and Housing, Environment, Media, Health, Education, Youth and Sports, and the General Commander of the National Police.

Angola

Energy Minister Off to Germany, Sweden to Strengthen Cooperation

Angola's minister of Energy and Waters João Baptista Borges left Monday for Germany and Sweden to discuss the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.