9 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Get Second Win in African Cup

Luanda — After winning the opening round game with Cote d'Ivoire's Bandama by 28-13, Angola's 1º de Agosto female handball team on Sunday beat Cameroon's Dynamique by 28-15, in the second round of group B of the African champion clubs cup , happening in Odja City, Morocco.

Another Angolan team, Petro de Luanda (group A), drew 21-21 with DGSP of Congo, after thrashing Senegal in the first round by 54-10.

The championship, whose title is currently being held by Petro de Luanda, is scheduled to end on 13 April.

