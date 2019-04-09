Tanzania - Government to Meet Chinese Investors Over Business Environment

Dodoma — The government is set to meet Chinese investors next week, April 17 to discuss the challenges that they face in the country.

Authorities today, Tuesday April 9 in Parliament admitted that it was aware of various challenges that investors have been encountering and that's it has plans to meet with Chinese investors.

This was said by the Minister of State in Prime Minister's (Investment) Angela Kairuki during questions and answer's session.

She was responding to a question posed by Busega Member of Parliament lawmaker Raphael Chegeni (CCM), who sought to know the government's strategies to address challenges impeding investments in the country.

"One of the fifth phase government's commitments is to attract both local and foreign investors. What steps are you taking to curb challenges that investors are facing?" asked Dr Chegeni.

Responding, Ms Kairuki said the government was doing all that is within its powers to improve business environment.

"We want to have in place good policies and regulatory framework, to attract more investors," said Ms Kairuki.

This, she said, would be possible through the implementation of a blueprint, a document, which entails the government strategies to improve business environment.

The blueprint would set a stage for a raft of amendments to laws and regulations governing investment atmosphere in the country.

She also said, the government was increasing massive investment in infrastructure like railway, airports, ports, energy and water, a move that was meant to cut investors' operational costs.