Tanzania: Magufuli Revokes Appointment of Nyasa Ded, Appoints Another

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of Nyasa District Executive Director (DED), Dr Oscar Mbyuzi, with immediate effect.

According to a statement from the State House, the President replaced him with Mr Jimson Mhagama, but no reasons were given.

Mr Mhagama's appointment starts with immediate effect, the statement issued by the directorate of presidential communications reveals.

The revocation of the DED comes at a time when the Head of State is on a tour of southern regions.