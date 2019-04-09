South Africa: Beer Truck Loses Load in Mitchells Plain

There was an unexpected "open bar" when a beer truck lost part of its load in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town on Monday, and people rushed over to grab a freebie.

"The truck lost its load and some people then ran and helped themselves to some beer," City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said on Tuesday.

The incident on Cadillac Road, Beacon Valley, had people rushing over the broken bottles that had fallen out of the truck, in an attempt to grab a crate or two.

Some sifted through the broken glass to find bottles that were still in one piece. The truck bore the slogan "Regret Nothing" in large writing on the canvas covering.

It is not yet clear what exactly caused the beer spill, but Dyason said the load may have shifted as the driver negotiated the narrow road it was travelling down.

In a video posted by The Daily Voice, a convertible even cruises over as people carry the crates away on their shoulders.

The driver of the truck was not hurt during the incident, said Dyason.

In the video, the vehicle eventually drives off, slowly down the road.

Police said they had no record of the incident, so there was no indication of whether it was being treated officially as theft.

"Please be advised that Mitchells Plain police have no record of this incident reported," said spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Some of the branding appeared to be that of South African Breweries (SAB), but comment from the company was not immediately available.

Trucks that get into some form of trouble on the road are often cleaned out by people who live nearby.

In February, a load of washing powder was carried off on the N1 north, near Olifantsfontein.

