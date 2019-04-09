South Africa: Man Shot Dead Outside Supermarket in Paarl

Police are investigating the murder of a man outside a supermarket in Paarl on Tuesday morning, Western Cape SAPS has confirmed.

According to reports, an unidentified man was shot dead by unidentified suspects around 11:45 at a parking area in Van der Lingen Street, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

It was initially reported that the shooting had taken place inside the nearby Checkers at Van der Lingen Square, but this was later found not to be the case.

Branch manager Jonathan Adams told News24 that the shooting was "not in the store" and that "it happened outside".

Adams said that the store had continued to perate as normal.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear, as detectives are still on the scene combing for clues.

However, some residents of Paarl shared on local Facebook pages that they believed the man had been shot when he left the local court after testifying.

The murder comes mere days after police said that they could not rule out the possibility that a shooting at a petrol station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on Saturday - in which an unidentified 46-year-old man was killed - was gang related.

Video footage of the shooting went viral over the weekend, showing two gunmen approach the man's blue BMW while he was filling up. Four men have been arrested following that incident.

