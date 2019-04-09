South Africa: Hawks Hunting Alleged Eskom Fraudster Over R1.3 Million Payday

A man, who allegedly swindled R1.3m from the Eskom coffers, is being sought by the Hawks in Mpumalanga.

An internal audit by Eskom established that Micheal Chimazi, 56, who was awarded an Eskom tender in 2013 and 2014 submitted numerous false invoices to the electricity giant.

These invoices were then paid into his account. However, it was later established that the work for which he claimed, was not done.

Chimazi managed to fool the power giant with the assistance of Cinderela Moropane, who was an Eskom employee and his girlfriend at the time.

She was arrested shortly after the investigation was concluded and her case is currently in court.

Chimazi, however has since disappeared, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

Any information of his whereabouts can be given to Warrant Officer Neverdie Thwala on 071 481 3437.

Source: News24