Kenya: State Visit - President of the Republic of Kenya Arrives in Mauritius

press release

The President of the Republic of Kenya, Mr Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, accompanied by a ten-member delegation arrived in Mauritius, this afternoon, in the context of a State Visit from 09 to 12 April 2019. The visit will be an opportunity for both Commonwealth countries to further consolidate economic and bilateral relations as well as discuss new avenues of cooperation.

The President will, among others, pay a courtesy call on the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, have a working session with the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and attend a Business Forum organised by the Economic Development Board.

President Kenyatta will also effect visits at the Omnicane Factory Area at L'Escalier; the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Site in Port Louis; the Le Morne Cultural Heritage Site and RT Knits Ltd at La Tour Koenig.

President of the Republic of Kenya

Mr Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta is the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya since 2013. He served the five-year term April 2013 to November 2017 prior to winning Presidential Elections for a second term as President. Born 26 October 1961, President Kenyatta is the son of first president of Kenya, Mr Jomo Kenyatta. His political career begun in 1996 and since, he has actively engaged and served in the mainstream Kenya politics and governance.

Mauritius- Kenya Relations

A number of Bilateral Agreements have been signed between Mauritius and Kenya as a means to reflect issues of mutual interest to both parties. They are:

· A Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism (signed on 29 January 2017 in Addis Ababa);

· An Agreement for the setting up of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (signed in January 2017), the purpose of which is to review all bilateral issues on a regular basis;

· A Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (signed on 07 May 2012);

· A Bilateral Trade Agreement (signed in 2003); and

· A Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) (signed on March 1979 and subsequently amended in July 1989).

Mauritius and Kenya are working collaboratively in several regional and international arenas, including at the African Union with a shared membership in the same sub-regional Group for Eastern Africa.

Discussions on bilateral and multilateral issues in diverse fields ranging from economic matters, Security and legal matters to Education, Health and Tourism have also been ongoing between Mauritius and Kenya.

As regards the Blue Economy, Mauritius will work together with Kenya at bilateral level for more symbiotic actions, particularly, on the preparatory work leading to the next UN Conference on Oceans which will take place in 2020 and which will be co-hosted by Kenya and Portugal. It will also support Kenya and the rest of the African Union for the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the overall development of African Continent.