Angola: Germany Strengthens Cooperation in Energy Sector

Cabinda — The German Ambassador to Angola, Dirk Lolk said Tuesday in northern Cabinda province that Germany will strengthen cooperation with Angola in the renewable energy sector.

The diplomat, who is in Cabinda for a working visit, said he is in the province to identify areas of the electricity sub-sector to invest.

"This province is known in the world for oil and Germany has no company in this field, so we will focus our attention on the renewable energy sector," he said.

The diplomat praised cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the supply of equipment for the hydroelectric dams of Lauca in northern Malanje province and Cambambe in Cuanza Norte.

In Cabinda, the diplomat is visiting several economic enterprises.