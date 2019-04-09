Tanzania: Azam Coach Unhappy After Barren Draw With Mbao

AZAM FC assistant coach Iddi Cheche has said is not happy with their goalless draw his team posted in their match against Mbao FC on Sunday at CCM Kirumba stadium.

Speaking after the match, Cheche said his team played very well but failed to utilise the created chances in both halves. According to him, Mbao FC play

ers were playing a muscle game because they are desperately fighting to avoid relegation. Cheche, the former Sigara FC player, said they will rectify their mistakes which led them to post a draw.

Cheche also blamed the league fixture saying it is too tight. He said Azam FC played on Monday last week against Kagera before meeting Mbao FC on Sunday.

He added that his team will travel today to Dar es Salaam and then to Mbeya ahead of their next match against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium. Cheche called upon the die-hard Azam FC fans to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly in their remaining league matches.

The ice cream makers are now placed second in the ongoing premier league standing after gathering 63 points in their last 30 outings. They have won seventeen, drawn nine and lost three matches.

Azam FC have netted forty six and conceded eighteen goals. Mbao FC assistant coach Fulgence Novatus has congratulated his players for the draw.

He said they were playing against a strong team with talented players.

He added they are now struggling to make a stay in the Premier League. Mbao FC are placed sixteenth with thirty seven points