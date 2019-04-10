Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of 21, Rustling of 50 Cows in Kajuru

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday confirmed the Killing of 21 persons and rustling of 50 cows in an attack by gunmen in Banono and Anguwan Aku villages in Kajuru Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, gave the confirmation in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Sabo said the said incident happened on April 8, at about 0930Hours.

"We received a distress call that a group of armed men in large number on motor bikes entered Banono and Anguwan Aku both are remote neighbouring villages in Kufana district of Kajuru LGA.

"The attackers started shooting sporadically attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed twenty one persons, injured three others and destroyed ten 10 houses.

" The bandits also rustled about fifty 50 cows," he said.

Sabo disclosed that a combined teams of Police Mobile Force personnel, conventional Police, Army and the local Vigilante were promptly mobilised to the area.

He said they repelled the attack and evacuated both the dead and the injured to hospital.

According to him, while efforts are on to apprend the fleeing criminals, reinforcement of more Police Operatives have been drafted to the area for intensive combing and patrol with a view to forestall further breakdown of law and order/reprisal and arrest the perpetrators.

Sabo said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman is saddened by this attack and has reiterated the Command's commitment to apprehend the culprits.

"He sincerely condoled the affected families on the irreparable losses.

"The Command appeals to members of the public to continue to assist the Police with useful information that could help in addressing these challenges and for the possible arrest of these criminals." Sabo said.