Nigeria: Wizkid's Son Set to Start Clothing Line, Wishes to Style Nigerian Artists

Boluwatife Balogun, First son of award winning Nigerian Afro-pop musician,Wizkid, is set to start a clothing line.

Boluwatife, through a post on his mother's Instagram page, said that the line will be launched on his birthday, May 13.

Boluwatife fondly called bolutife , expressed interest in styling his dad and his favorite Nigerian singers, Davido, Ycee and Olamide

The little boy explained that they were his favorite Nigerian singers because they seemed to shine effortlessly.

His mum, Shola Ogudu, unveiled the clothing line, Czar and Czarina on his birthday in May 2018 when he turned 7.

Ogudu said that the wonderful birthday gift made her first son a CEO at 7.

The 7-year-old is now planning to launch a clothing line which he had big plans for as he revealed in an interview with Goldmyne TV explaining the reason for his choice.

This is quite reasonable seeing as Nigerians are fashionable people and would spend any amount of money to look good.

It is obvious that Boluwatife adored his father despite the hostility between the singer and his mother.

Boluwatife must be getting a lot of support from his father for his dream to be coming true.

Boluwatife had shown himself to be a smart young boy and it is apparent that his mother was doing a great job in raising him.

Gone are the days when little kids wanted to become doctors so they could find the cure for AIDS or lawyers so they could send bad guys to jail.

Kids of the 21st century seemed to have more daring and inspiring dreams (NAN)