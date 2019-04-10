Nigerians React As Drake Hails Wizkid

Nigerian pop star, Wizkid is making waves on social media after American music legend, Drake introduced him on stage.

Drake brought Wizkid out as a surprise guest at his UK tour in the O2 Arena in London.

The duo, who formerly collaborated on the song 'come closer' preformed it together to a cheering crowd.

The video which is making rounds on social media has moved Nigerians to react.

Watch the video and their reactions below:

Drake Got a Lifetime opportunity and took

He kissed his Idol

Wizkid a Legend

-- Detola детола (@dettolah) April 9, 2019

Drake bringing Wizkid out as a Surprise Guest at his UK Tour at the O2 in London. Credit: @OfficialGTHH. pic.twitter.com/h9qS4Cfo23

-- Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 8, 2019

You will never know wizkid next move you just see him moved legend I Stan

-- BigTime!!! (@KingANAD) April 8, 2019

Wizkid and Davido are definitely the hottest export in Nigerian music Inc. at the moment. We all should appreciate them rather than always comparing them. They are both legendary, love them! but Wizkid is more mature and definitely better. Nobody should argue again pls.

-- MC Wizz official (@mc_wizz) April 9, 2019