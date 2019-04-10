Sudan: Declaration of Freedom and Change Seeks Power Transition, Talks With Sudan Army

Khartoum — On Monday, the Declaration of Freedom and Change parties that spearhead the demonstrations against the Sudanese regime held a conference in front of the army's General Command in Khartoum and the thousands of people gathered there for a sit-in that has continued since Saturday.

Omar El Degeir, head of the Sudanese Congress Party, and Sarah Nugdallah, secretary-general of the National Umma Party, announced the formation of a transitional council composed of members of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and other forces supporting the declaration.

The opposition leader said that this council will assume the functions of political contacts with the regular forces and local and international actors, in order to complete the process of political transition and the handover of power to a government compatible with the people in Sudan.

The parties have also expressed readiness to engage in direct talks with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) to facilitate the transition of power in the country.

Currently, the Declaration's signatories including the Sudanese Professionals Association, the National Consensus Forces, Sudan Call, the Civil Society Initiative, and the Unionist Gathering) are to be represented by 25 people who will lead a liaison with the leadership of the armed forces and the international community, according to Sarah Nugdallah.

People in international media (Guardian, Al Jazeera) have speculated on a split in the Sudanese army between those wanting to support the demonstrators to topple the regime of president Al Bashir and replace it with a transitional government, and senior military officers thinking otherwise.

The Umma Party leading member sent a message to the armed Sudan Liberation Movement headed by Abdelwahid El Nur and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction in South Kordofan, under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, that their place in the council is vacant.

Call for protests

On Monday, the parties of the Declaration of Freedom and Change also issued an appeal to all Sudanese people to go out to the streets while remaining committed to the peacefulness of the revolution. "Organise your sit-ins in front of the military garrisons and leaderships of the armed forces of our people, in all the cities of Sudan," the appeal reads.