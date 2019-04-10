Nigeria: Graduate Policemen Beg IGP to Release Pending Promotion List

Graduate inspectors and other officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have pleaded with acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to re-recommend their list to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for upgrade to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

In a statement yesterday signed by Sgt. Abdulmajeed Lukeman, the officers expressed their belief that Adamu's emergence as the new IGP would help their case.

They stated: "We plead that you revisit the pending promotion of these intelligent and focused inspectors, rank and file who strived through hard times to go to school. This will motivate other younger officers to upgrade themselves educationally for the betterment of the police."

A retired police inspector, Godwin Chibundum, has called on the federal government to help him get the arrears of his entitlements from a syndicate in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

The officer, who retired voluntarily in 2006, reportedly waited for nine years before he was paid his gratuity, and started receiving his N20,000 monthly pension from June 2015, without any explanation on the arrears from 2006 to 2015.

He had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Public Complaints Commission and the pension board to help him get justice, to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Rabiu Ladodo, has enjoined newly promoted officers of the command to use their new ranks to combat crime in the state.

Ladodo gave the charge yesterday at the command headquarters, Owerri, when he decorated 29 senior police officers promoted to various ranks.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, quoted the CP to have said, "I urge you to use your new rank to ensure effective service delivery to the nation and ensure reduction of crime and criminality. So, it is expected that you put in more hard work, dedication and commitment to your duties, as the reward for hard work is more work."

In Bayelsa State, the PPRO, Asinim Butswat, was among the 72 officers decorated by the CP, Shola David, yesterday in Yenagoa.

Asinim, who was promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP), joins other three whose ranks were also upgraded to SPs.

Fifty-eight inspectors were promoted to ASPs and 10 ASPs to DSPs.

The CP charged the decorated officers to be more committed to their duties as the promotions come with higher responsibilities.