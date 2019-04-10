Kenya Set to Benefit From Gary Kirsten Cricket

Nairobi — Kenya's sports development company Star Field Sports has partnered with Gary Kirsten Cricket (GKC) of South Africa to spearhead the growth of cricket in the East African region through a series of high-profile sports events.

The events will see upcoming cricketers benefit from High Performance Coaching Camps, Coach Education Courses and private academies.

Gary Kirsten is the iconic South African cricket legend, and India's World Cup winning coach in 2011.

He played 101 Test matches and 185 One Day Internationals for South Africa between 1993 and 2004, mainly as an opening batsman.

His vision is to develop an internationally renowned cricket services business to develop the game and help spread his coaching legacy globally. His state-of-the-art facility in Centurion, Gauteng Province provides coaching for cricketers from around the world.

Speaking at the conclusion of the negotiations, Director of Star Field Sports, Karan Kaul said;

"We believe this partnership will double down on the strengths of each organization - Gary Kirsten Cricket's expertise, experience and reputation combined with Star Field's market knowledge, work ethic and drive is a perfect fit to take over the East African market and develop the game of Cricket."

The partnership with Star Field Sports in Kenya will aim to support cricket development, starting in April 2019 with a High-Performance Camp and Coach Education Workshop run by GKC at The Nairobi Gymkhana.

The camp is open to both professional cricketers in East Africa and young aspiring cricketers. Kirsten's foray into East Africa is a first for his organisation.

Star Field has in the past, organized highly successful Youth Cricket Tournaments that attract players from East Africa, India and South Africa - the most recent of which was the Hayer One Starfield Youth League in August 2018.