Kenya: Red-Hot Origi Set to Pen New Deal With Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to offer Divock Origi a new deal after the Belgian striker with Kenyan roots impressed him with his attitude and application in recent months.

The 23-year-old son to former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth, has had mixed fortunes since arriving at Anfield in 2014.

And with his career on Merseyside looking like it was over after he spent last season on loan with the Germany side Wolfsburg where he failed to impress, the script seems to have changed.

Since returning to Anfield this season, Origi's commitment in training and performances, mainly after coming off the bench, has caught Klopp's attention.

IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTIONS

"Div (Divock) is doing well, really well in training... All credits to Div, he has done really well and it's absolutely deserved. Not one second that he's been given has been a present this season," Klopp was quoted by the club's website.

Origi has been able to turn his fortunes around making a number of important contributions for the Reds this season.

He has made just four Premier league starts this season but has come off the bench on seven occasions of the last Liverpool league games, scoring two goals.

DRAMATIC WINNER

In December 2018, he famously netted a dramatic winner against a stubborn Everton in the dying seconds of the game, which sent Klopp wildly running onto the pitch.

With Brazilian Roberto Firmino missing, Klopp also decided to start Origi in their 5-0 win over Watford which he repaid his manager with a goal.

His performance has now seen him rise above Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order although his contract is set to expire in 2020.

Last summer, his agent and father Okoth revealed that there had been interest for the striker from Borussia Dortmund and Valencia but they couldn't match Liverpool's 27 million pound tag price.