Kenyan International Paul Were Returns to Leopards' Den

Kenyan international Paul Were has reunited with the SportPesa Premier League side AFC Leopards five years after he quit the club to join South Africa's top tier side Amazulu.

Were has since also turned out for FC Kalloni (Greece), Kalamata FC and Trikala FC (all based in Greece), plus FC Kaiser (Kazakhstan).

Now 25, the left-footed play-maker makes a return to Leopards after severing ties with yet another Greek club namely Kayser Kyzylorda following a pay dispute and will be hoping for play-time as he bids to convince Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne to select him for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has welcomed the Kenyan international to the den.

ATTACKING OPTIONS

"He has exceptional and natural quality and will offer us the width and attacking options, plus ofcourse the experience," a visibly elated Mbungo said.

Also joining Leopards on Monday evening - on the final day of the mid-season transfer window - is Mount Kenya United striker Boniface Mukhekhe.

This duo will join David 'Cheche' Ochieng, Shami Kibwana and Soter Kayumba, who have also been signed by Leopards this month.

After a disappointing start at the helm when he lost four matches on the trot, Mbungo has now won in five of his last seven games and says these new signings will help his side gunner for a top-four finish.

Leopards are currently placed 10th on the 18-team league standings and will host Kakamega Homeboyz in a league match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.