Malawi Women's Football Team Through to Next Round On 14-1 Aggregate

Malawi national women football team beat Mozambique 3-0 on Tuesday in the second leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games first round qualifier played away in Maputo to qualify for the second round on 14-1 goal aggregate.

Malawi national women football team

In the first leg played at Kamuzu Stadium, the She-Flames walloped their counterparts 11-1 last Thursday in which foreign-based Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha run riot.

In the first leg, Temwa scored five goals, Tabitha three while Linda Kasenda, who came in as a substitute, claimed a brace and promising midfielder Wezzie Mvula registered her name on the scoresheet.

Under coach Abel Mkandawire, the She-Flames comfortably led 7-0 at half time .

In the second leg, the Mozambicans were resilient probably to appease their fans for the embarrassing away loss by holding their menacing opponents to a goal-less draw before conceding three goals in the second.

Temwa was first to break the deadlock in the 51st minute to garner six goals in the qualifiers while Tabitha made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute before Sabina Thom made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute.

According to updates posted by FAM on its Facebook page, Mozambique putting Malawi under pressure right from the start and nearly scored in the 21st minute but goalkeeper Samir Amidu made a brilliant save.

Tabitha then stepped up to take a free kick in the 26th minute just outside the box but her dipping shot went straight into the hands of the keeper hands.

The updates continued to say by the 35th minute, Malawi had upped their game and had forced three corner kicks in a row from which Wezzie Mvula made good deliveries but twice the Mozambique keeper parried away.

In the 84th minute a a Mozambique defender was given marching orders for a foul on Tabitha.

The She Flames are expected to face Kenya in the next round scheduled for August 26 here at home for the first leg and September 1 away.

Coach Mkandawire maintained the the first leg's First XI and was as follows:

16. Samir Amidu

2. Chimwemwe Madise

4. Maureen Phiri

5. Patricia Nyirenda

6. Towera Vinkhumbo

8. Fanny Mwale

12. Madyina Nguluwe

9. Sabinah Thom

20. Wezzie Mvula

10. Temwa Chawinga

11. Tabitha Chawinga

Substitutes

1. Martha Banda

15. Emily Jossam

13. Linda Kasenda

18. Mary Chavinda

3. Ruth Nyirongo

19. Shira Dimba

14. Zainab Kapanda

17. Enelecio Mhango

7. Asimenye Simwaka