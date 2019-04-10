Nigeria: Building Collapse Killed 3,210 in 10 Years

The Standard Ogranisation of Nigeria says 3,210 persons were killed and property worth N4.5 billion destroyed in 245 incidents of building collapse in Nigeria from 2007 to 2017.

Head of Construction Management Department, SON, Engineer Paul Oke, said yesterday at a public sensitization on building collapse for North Central held in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said: "From 2007 and 2017, two hundred and forty-five buildings collapsed. It led to the death of 3,210 persons due to the substandard materials used in building houses across the nation."

Oke suggested jail or death sentence for owners of collapsed building and consultants to serve as deterrent to others.

SON Director-General Osita Abaloma, represented by Charles Owabara, said: "Over 175 buildings collapsed from 1971 to 2016, the cause of persistent of building collapse was due to the structural failures (24.9%), substandard materials (13.2%) and poor workmanship (12.2%), faulty design (8.8%) use of quacks (7.3%) and inappropriate foundation (6.8%) respectively."

He said building collapse would be substantially reduce if the relevant government agencies engage the services of highly experienced civil engineers from the private sectors.