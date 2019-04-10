South Africa: Trevor Noah Releases Children's Version of His Book 'Born a Crime'

Photo: Trevor Noah/Instagram

Trevor Noah releases child's version of Born a Crime.

Johannesburg — Trevor Noah has had such great success with his memoir Born A Crime that he has now released a children's version of the book.

The comedian announced on Tuesday that It's Trevor Noah: Born A Crime, is officially on sale. The amended title on the children's book includes the word "It's" before Trevor's name as well as a brand-new cover with an illustration that's similar to the original but with a more child-like feel.

Excited to announce that @randomhousekids have adapted my book for younger readers! IT'S TREVOR NOAH: BORN A CRIME, is out TODAY! You can order it online with link in my bio! #ItsTrevorNoah

Trevor also released an audio version of Born A Crime which debuted at number two on the Audible.com bestsellers list.

Source: The Juice