South Africa: 'Gangster State' Book Launch Disrupted in Sandton

Photo: @PenguinBooksSA/Twitter

Protesters at the Sandton launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.

A group of protesters have disrupted the book launch for Pieter-Louis Myburgh's Gangster State: unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture in Johannesburg.

The small group chanted "Ace" at the launch at Exclusive Books in Sandton City on Tuesday evening.

They apparently then ripped apart some copies of the book and threw the pages around.

In videos posted by publisher Penguin Books SA, the group are seen dancing and singing as mall security guards in orange vests surround them.

It is understood that they were refusing to leave.

Earlier, News24 reported that the ANC Youth League in the Free State planned to burn copies of the book, which contains allegations that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule led the province with an iron fist.

ANCYL Free State spokesperson Sello Pietersen announced they would set the books alight at Mangaung's dumping site on Monday.

Speaking to News24 shortly before he started his book launch, Myburgh had said the call to burn his books was sad and unfortunate.

"It is unfortunate and sad that leaders would encourage people to do such a thing. If the allegations contained in the book are untrue, they must challenge them instead of instigating people to burn their copies. On the other hand, buying the book in large numbers will be a support in disguise," he said.

Source: News24