Tanzania: Survey Farms Nationalized in Arusha Declaration, Ministry Orders

THE Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Developments has directed all Regional Authorities and District Councils countrywide to inspect all farms nationalised during the Arusha Declaration for them to be surveyed and planned for additional use .

That was in response to a question by Antony Komu (Moshi Rural-Chadema), where the ministry's Deputy Minister Angelina Mabula admitted before the National Assembly on Tuesday that indeed there were some farms that were nationalised during the Arusha Declaration.

Some of the farms, she said, were distributed to organisations and some government institutions for agricultural development to cultivate coffee and sisal.

However, the deputy minister noted that there were changes in their uses, where some citizens for various economic and social reasons, switched them to cater for residential houses, Schools, Dispensaries and Hospitals, among others.

"My ministry in collaboration with various Councils in the country has continued to inspect, organise land use plans and re-survey in some of these farms," she told the legislators.

MsMabula cited the the farms as Kihuhwi Estate, Sagulas Estate, Lewa Estate, Bombwera Estate, Geiglitz Azimio Kilapula as well as Kibaranga in Tanga Region.

The list according to her includes, New Msowero Farm, Mvumi Farms/Estate Kilosa and Luipa Estate which are in Morogoro Region.

"In principle, the responsibility of organising plans for the use of these farms is with the Council where the farms are. I direct all Regional and District Councils in the country to inspect all farms nationalized during the Arusha Declaration to be planned afresh for other land uses and surveyed," she directed.

Ms Mabula equally urged all Councils in the country to make sure that they set aside some budget in their revenue for the planning and surveying of their farms for the plots to be used productively according to their current demands.