Malawi: Man Arrested Over Drugs in Mulanje

A 39-year-old man is in police custody after being found in possession of medical drugs without authorization in Mulanje.

According to a police report, the man, identified as Damison Chikaonda, was reported by well-wishers that he was illegally keeping drugs at Lauderdale Trading Centre.

Upon receiving the information, Mulanje Police officers went to the place on Monday evening where upon searching, they found assorted medical drugs such as LA, Indocid and Panado among others.

Mulanje Police Public Relations officer, Sergeant Gresham Ngwira told Malawi News Agency that the man in possession of drugs did not have any authorizing license, hence the arrest.

"Chikaonda failed to produce a license. Following this, the officers arrested him and seized the drugs," said Ngwira.

The suspect will appear in court as soon as the investigations are through, according o Ngwira.

Meanwhile, police have warned the public against keeping drugs without license, saying it is prohibited and that anyone found breaking the law would be arrested.