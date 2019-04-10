Malawi's 21 May Election - an Opportunity to Align Politics With People's Needs

opinion

Lilongwe's Bingu wa Mutharika International Conference Centre on 29 March. The scene of the first Presidential Debate in the run-up to Malawi's May 2019 election. Challengers Vice President Saulos Chilima, Minister of Education Atupele Muluzi and Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party squared up in front of a crowd of around 1 000 and a live television audience. The event highlights key questions about where Malawi's burgeoning population would find income and employment, and what might happen if the government did not change its ways.

It was quite a social occasion. Big, colourful dresses and elaborate hairstyles were on display. Donors and diplomats filled the right-hand side of the front few rows. Physically challenged attendees had their own row while signers for the hearing impaired worked away in the aisles. The three contenders stood while providing two-minute answers switching between English and Chichewa, carefully scripted to sometimes long-winded questions.

Malawi has come a long way, at least politically. It's impossible to imagine such a scene, and the boisterous crowd clapping, cheering and jeering, in Kamuzu Banda's time when the population lived in fear, and whispers, rather than free speech, were the order of the day.

Chikwera, Chilima and Muluzi:...