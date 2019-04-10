Namibia/Botswana: Gladiators Go Down to Botswana

Namibia's Brave Gladiators were knocked out of the Fifa Women's Olympic Qualifiers after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Botswana on Tuesday evening.

Botswana won the first leg tie in Gaborone 1-0 last Friday and then managed to hold Namibia to a 2-2 draw at Windhoek's Sam Nujoma Stadium to progress to the next round.

Zenatha Coleman scored two nearly identical goals from free kicks for Namibia, while Nondi Mahlasela scored both Botswana's goals.

Namibia got off to a dream start when Zenatha Coleman sent in a curling free kick after only two minutes that eluded everyone and hit the back of the net.

Mahlasela however soon equalised for Botswana after volleying home a cross by Refilwe Tholakele seven minutes later.

Just before half time, Namibia regained the lead through a near identical goal by Coleman, who sent in a free kick from the left eluded Botswana's defence and went in at the far post.

Namibia's elation however soon turned to despair when Mahlasela scored her second goal on 52 minutes, with Tholakele once again the provider.

Substitute Mammie Kasaona came close for Namibia but her shot was deflected away by team mate Thomalina Adams, and Botswana held on for the victory.

They will now face South Africa in the next round of the qualifiers.