9 April 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gen Mupenzi Named New Army Chief of Staff

By James Munyaneza

Lt Gen Jean-Jacques Mupenzi is the new Army Chief of Staff.

He was appointed Tuesday by President - and Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) - Paul Kagame, in a move that also saw him promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, up from Major General, according to a Defence ministry statement released last evening.

Mupenzi (pictured above) replaces Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli, who was redeployed to Reserve Force as Chief of Staff.

Until yesterday Mupenzi was the Commander of the Mechanised Division.

Lt Gen Musemakweli takes over from Maj Gen Aloys Muganga - who had been serving in acting capacity since November last year.

Muganga replaces Mupenzi as Commander of the Mechanised Division in the latest shakeup.

The appointments and redeployments take immediate effect, the statement said.

Previously, Lt Gen Mupenzi served in different key roles, including in peacekeeping missions, notably the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

