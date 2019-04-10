Malawi: Ta Mavwere of Mchinji Dies

Mchinji — Traditional Authority (TA) Mavwere of Mchinji District has died.

District Commissioner Rosemary Nawasha told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday morning that TA Mavwere died on Tuesday evening.

She said the TA, born Kenvas Folosi Chikungu, succumbed to lungs and kidney failure at St Gabriel Namitondo Hospital in Namitete Lilongwe.

"We regret to announce the death of one of the longest serving TAs in Mchinji. As a council we are deeply saddened by his death," Nawasha said.

Born in 1937, Chikungu was installed TA Mavwere in 2004 and is survived by a wife, 11 children and 119 grandchildren.

TA Mavwere will be laid to rest on Saturday 13th April 2019 at Mavwere Headquarters in Mchinji District.