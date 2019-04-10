Malawi: Blantyre Sports Club to Host Ecobank Golf Tournament On Saturday

Blantyre — Ecobank Malawi will hold its first major golf tournament on Saturday, April 13 (2019) at Blantyre Sports Club which will see 72 corporate customers competing individually against 18 holes.

"We have restricted the number to 72 because we are only dealing with corporate customers, otherwise if it was open to all, we could have accommodated more participants," said Mulwafu.

"The sole purpose of organizing this tournament is for Ecobank to interact with its existing customers and as a token of appreciation as well us to woo potential customers to join Ecobank," explained.

Mulwafu further said the tournament will see the winners walk away with trophies for those in position number one to three, and a special prize for a golfer who will hit the longest drive and hit the nearest to the hole.

The tournament is expected to tee off at 6:00 O'clock in the morning.