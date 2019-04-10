Kenya: Date Set for Ex-Kenya International Rugby Star's Burial

Former Kenya international hooker, Calistus "Shingo" Mutambi will be laid to rest on Friday this week at his home in Kisa, Kakamega County.

A requiem mass to celebrate the life of Mutambi, 52, who once played for University of Nairobi's Mean Machine, defunct Barclays Bank and Kenya Harlequin will be held on Wednesday at Our Lady of Visitation Church, Jogoo Road starting at 9am.

The rugby fraternity has been eulogising Mutambi, who leaves behind a widow, Martha, and two children Julie and Ludd, as one of the most disciplined and dedicated players to have featured for the national 15s team, Kenya Simbas.

Mutambi, who passed away on March 29, won the Kenya Cup twice with Machine in 1989 and 1990 and four times with Kenya Harlequin in 1995, 1996, 1999 and 2003.

Mutambi joined Musingu High School in Kakamega in 1980 where he passed his O-level examinations and joined Kakamega High School for his A-levels in 1984. It is while at Kakamega High that Mutambi was drawn to the game of rugby representing his school and province in various tournaments.

He took up rugby at Mean Machine upon joining the University of Nairobi where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1990. He also underwent mandatory National Youth Service training in 1987.

He won the Kenya Cup with Machine in 1989 and 1990, the last time the varsity side won the prestigious title and was nicknamed "Shingo" by Mike Kingori, a team mate at Mean Machine because of his neck which resembled boxing great's Mike Tyson.

"His first game for Mean Machine was in 1997 between the freshers and main team where the freshers won comfortably for the very first time in the history of Mean Machine," said former international lock Eliud Siganga, who played alongside Mutambi at Machine.