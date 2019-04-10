Uganda: Envoy Urges Health Ministry to End Dependence On Donors

Kampala — Belgium ambassador to Uganda Hugo Verbist has asked government to explore an alternative funding mechanism for the health sector to reduce dependence on external donors.

Mr Verbist said with the rising population, there is a need to increase domestic financing of the health sector.

"Universal health coverage (UHC) is not only for the Ministry of Health but it relies on all the other stakeholders. For UHC to become a reality, multi-sectoral action is required. Alternative mechanisms of funding need to be explored to reduce dependence on external donors," Mr Verbist said yesterday.

"We are happy that in 2016, the Ministry of Health adopted the health financing strategy. A strategy identifies ways of how additional resources can be mobilised and existing resources more efficiently used," he added.

The ambassador was speaking during celebrations to mark the World Health Day in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Efforts

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said the government is currently exploring ways of implementing sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms.

"The attainment of the UHC goal in any country requires a functional health financing system. The Ministry of Health developed a health financing strategy to facilitate attainment of UHC through availing the required resources for delivery of essential package for services," Dr Aceng said.

Meanwhile, the minister said Entebbe Hospital is to be renovated and upgraded to a regional referral hospital given the big population of Wakiso District.

The district chairperson, Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, requested for three hospitals.

"That hospital has been there, you cannot be given what has been there. Imagine there is an accident, we do not have any ambulance in Wakiso. Someone gets an accident in Matunga, by the time they reach Entebbe, will they be having blood? There is a need to decongest hospitals such as Kiruddu," Mr Lwanga said.

