South Africa: One Critical, Two Injured After Wall Collapses in Sandton

Three men were injured when a wall collapsed in Sandton on Tuesday evening.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, its paramedics responded to reports of the incident on Bowling Avenue in Wendywood, Sandton, at 18:05.

"Reports from the scene indicate that construction workers were busy reinforcing a residential complex boundary wall when it fell over, trapping three of the men below the rubble," Herbst said.

"One worker sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him before he was rushed to hospital."

According to Herbst, two of the other workers sustained moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Source: News24