South Africa: Capricorn Mayor Blasts SACP Over VBS March

Limpopo's Capricorn district municipality Mayor John Mpe blasted the SA Communist Party (SACP) over a recent march in Polokwane in protest of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Mpe, who is also the chairperson of the ANC Peter Mokaba region, accused the SACP of "political mudslinging" after staging a march to his offices. Solly Mapaila, SACP deputy secretary, led the march.

Some members of the ANC attempted to disrupt the march after Mpe, among others, had called for senior ANC leaders implicated in the VBS scandal to be reinstated to their positions.

He was referring to the party's deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza.

Speaking to News24 after delivering his state of the district address in Blouberg, about 150km outside Polokwane on Tuesday, Mpe said: "Recently, they (the SACP) marched to the Capricorn District Municipality talking about VBS. We know that this mayor, Makoro John Mpe, was the first to act on VBS in 2016," Mpe said.

"Why do people march about VBS to Capricorn District Municipality? It's politics. If they want to play politics, it should not be at the expense of the people. Let them go and play their politics somewhere else.

"But here at Capricorn [District Municipality], we are hard at work," he said.

He also condemned a march staged a week ago to the offices of Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality.

In his state of the district address, Mpe conveyed to several hundreds of people the achievement and future plans of the Capricorn District Municipality, specifically regarding service delivery.

However, the Blouberg area where he delivered his address has been plagued by violent protests over the state of poor roads. Premier Stan Mathabatha had to rush to the area to quell the protests.

Mpe said municipalities in the area will tell the Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) which road construction projects deserve priority.

He further pointed out that the municipality achieved good audit outcomes for the past four years. In March, the municipality was praised for good financial performance.

"We are continuing on a programme to ensure that even all our local municipalities perform better. If other people have other issues, let's do the politics at the right places," Mpe said.

Source: News24