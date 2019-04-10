Zimbabwe: MDC-a MP Up for Violence

Mpopoma — Pelandaba Member of Parliament Charles Moyo (MDC-Alliance) has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a female party member during ward elections held at the party's provincial offices in Bulawayo.

The MP allegedly pushed and slapped the party's provincial deputy chairperson on gender representation, Ms Tsitsi Mutekeri, for attempting to leave the voting venue after complaining that the election process was in violation of the party's constitution.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube. He was remanded out of custody to April 15 on $100 bail .

Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said last week on Wednesday, MDC Alliance members were gathered at the party's provincial offices situated along Fort Street between Second and Third Avenues in Bulawayo to oversee the Entumbane-Emganwini ward elections.

"Moyo and another member of the party's structure started to run the election process without Ms Mutekeri and her team's consent. Realising that the process was flawed, Ms Mutereki decided to leave the boardroom as her presence would legitimise the whole electoral process," said Mr Chile.

"She was restricted from exiting by Moyo and an argument ensued. As the scuffle raged on, Moyo pushed Ms Mutereki away from him and when she tried to force herself out, Moyo slapped her once on the left cheek."

The court heard that on the same day, Ms Mutereki reported the matter to the police.

She was referred to the hospital for treatment.