Zimbabwe: President Hosts Idai Restoration Indaba

President Mnangagwa will today host a round-table meeting of Government departments and corporate organisations working on Cyclone Idai infrastructure restoration and development with a view to speedily bring normalcy to the affected areas.

Infrastructure that includes roads, bridges, school buildings, social amenities and houses, among others, estimated to be valued at billions of dollars was damaged by the cyclone that also claimed the lives of 344 people in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

The President led his Government and visited the Cyclone Idai ravaged areas on several occasions to assess the damage and supervise Government response to the humanitarian catastrophe created by the cyclone.

Several local corporates in telecommunications and energy, the Zimbabwe National Army and Government departments are working round the clock to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Speaking during a handover of donations from Mota-Engil and Rio Zim for cyclone victims yesterday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said the meeting would brainstorm and mobilise resources to rebuild the infrastructure in the cyclone hit areas.

"We have realised that local corporates and Government departments have been active in supporting and assisting victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani.

"The corporate sector has continued to assist the victims mainly on the present need of rescue and feeding but as we have moved forward, we look at infrastructure development to bring normalcy," she said

She said the meeting will also brief the responsible authorities on what is expected and required to re-construct the affected areas.

Mota-Engil donated blankets, pots, foodstuffs and sanitary wear valued at $100 000 while RioZim donated cooking oil, mealie meal and sanitary wear among other things.

Portuguese Ambassador Miguel de Calheiros Velozo also attended.

"Your role (Mota-Engil and RioZim) in providing opportunities for victims is visible at this moment. Fellow citizens have been deprived of basic livelihoods limiting their economic and social growth with potential aspirations.

"With these relief foods, we are certain that a gap will be filled to ensure that the affected are assisted to meet day to day needs. By these donations, you have indeed shown us that domestic resources can assist in times of need," she said.

Mota- Engil managing director, Mr Blake Mhatiwa said the company mobilised relief goods for Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.

"Today we have brought a token of the sincere friendship and sympathy of the Portuguese people to the brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe. We hope that Government and the people will overcome the difficulties caused by Cyclone Idai and that business and normal life will resume soon," he said.

Rio Zim chief executive, Mr Bhekinkosi Nkomo it was important for corporates to make life better for the traumatised victims of Cyclone Idai.

"We have come with foodstuffs to assist survivors of Cyclone Idai. We take victims as our brothers and sisters. We will continue to follow the events and continue to assist the victims," he said.