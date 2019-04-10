South Africa: Bryanston Hit Captured On CCTV

A Serbian man who survived an attempted hit in Bedfordview two years ago, was the victim of a shooting at a Bryanston complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ivan Djordjevic was shot several times after driving into the Highbury residential complex in Anslow Lane in Bryanston.

Djordjevic was driving what appeared to be a bulletproof Mercedes Benz when two masked gunmen tailgated him into the parking area in a BMW.

A witness told News24 she heard gunshots at around 11:30.

"The security guard told us that somebody had been shot at the top of the complex. We ran out to see if there was anything we could do to help but the man was already dead. But he had got out of the car and I assume he was trying to get away when he was shot in the head."

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man holding a semi-automatic assault rifle opening fire on the Mercedes-Benz.

Djordjevic then stumbles out of the door on the driver's side and attempts to flee but is gunned down.

It is believed that as many as 26 bullet shells were found on the scene.

Car dumped and set alight

The gunmen escaped in the BMW and dumped it in an open field several kilometres away, near the Bryanston Country Club. The car was then set alight.

This is the same modus operandi followed in a similar shooting targeting a former Serbian Guard member in Randburg in July last year.

Darko Kulic was shot dead and two others wounded in a hit and the vehicle used by the shooters in the incident, a Mercedes-Benz, was found burnt out.

A charred assault rifle was also discovered in the car.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed Tuesday's shooting to News24. However, no motive has been established yet.

"Police have launched a manhunt for the two armed suspects. A case of murder has been opened for investigation," said Masondo.

Victim survived previous shooting

In September 2017, Djordjevic was sitting in his car in the parking area of the KFC near Bedford Centre in Bedfordview. An undisclosed number of people opened fire on him.

Djordjevic was hit four times and taken to hospital in a critical condition. He spent several months in hospital and part of his jaw was damaged. The gunmen fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Caddy.

Nothing had been taken from Djordjevic's car and police found a large amount of cash and laptops in the vehicle. It's believed Djordjevic had been living in South Africa for at least 10 years.

He is survived by three daughters. While it is unclear why Djordjevic's killers were so desperate to kill him, he had known connections to other high-profile Serbians in South Africa.

He was a friend of Dobrosov Gavric, who is currently incarcerated in South Africa. Gavric was driving underworld security boss Cyril Beeka when Beeka was shot dead in Cape Town in 2011.

Gavric, also known as the 'Arkan Slayer', is wanted in Serbia in connection with the assassination of warlord Zeljko Raznatovic, better known as Arkan, in 2000.

Another Gavric associate, Milan Djuricic, who was also believed to be wanted in connection with Arkan's murder, was gunned down in Strijdom Park in Johannesburg in April last year.

There have been at least six assassinations or attempted assassinations targeting Serbians in Johannesburg in the last two years.

Last month, 51-year-old Jugoslav Smiljkic was shot dead in broad daylight while standing next to his motorcycle in Allen's Nek in Roodepoort. Smiljkic also had links to Gavric and his associates.

