Africa: Overview of the Champions' League Quarterfinals

It is not yet clear whether Mamelodi Sundowns will lift the trophy, but one thing is certain: the Pretoria team has made a big impact in this edition of the 2019 Total CAF Champions League. Al Ahly saw a lot of yellow and blue in this quarter-final. Proof that the afternoon was going to be long for the Egyptians, after 14 minutes, Zwane was at the reception of a low cross (1-0). Ten minutes later, the Egyptian defense was punctured again with a free kick. In a similar scenario to the first goal, Arendse gave El Shenawy (2-0) no chance. The latter was responsible for a penalty against his team in the second half of the game. Nascimento transforms without flinching (3-0). Fifteen minutes later, Sirino took advantage of a scramble in the Reds' defense (4-0). Egypt's ordeal ended with a brilliant counterattack by Mahlambi (5-0). The South Africans can look forward to the return match in Cairo with confidence.

Two Draws

In Dar-es-Salaam, Simba was hung on his lawn by TP Mazembe (0-0). The Tanzanians may blame themselves after many missed opportunities, including a penalty kick from John Bocco. Simba coach Patrick Aussems still thinks his team can qualify for the next round. To do so, it will be necessary to win in Lubumbashi on April 13th.

In Conakry, spectators are still amazed by Horoya's 0-0 draw with Wydad of Casablanca. Two contentious actions in the box, including a Moroccan hand, could probably have found a more timely end. That is not the case and this parity score means that it will take "determination" in a week's time at Wydad, as Guinean coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa hopes.

Victory of the defending champion

A precious victory for Esperance Tunis, in Algeria, on the CS Constantine pitch. With a generous penalty from the fifth minute, the Tunisians opened the scoring thanks to Youssef Belaili. At the beginning of the second half, Fousseny Coulibaly took advantage of a game of pool in the Algerian penalty area to score the second goal of the EST. Constantine reacted immediately and Adil Djabout shot the Tunisian keeper with a heavy blow. Constantine thought they had done the hardest job by equalizing from a corner thanks to Yetou's header. Unfortunately for the evening hosts, three minutes later, forgotten alone in the penalty area, Yaakoubi gave the Tunisians the victory.