Africa: Eleven Goals for Malawi Again Mozambique !

Spectators at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre were treated with a fireworks display! Malawi sprayed Mozambique 11-1. A score without appeal for the She Flames thanks to the return of the Chawinga sisters. They scored eight goals between them: five for Tembwa who plays in Sweden and three for his sister Tabitha, who plays in China. It can already be said that Malawi will face Kenya in the next round of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Women's Tournament.

At home, the Algerians did the job by beating the Chadians 2-0 thanks to a brace from Morgane Belkhiter.

In Dar-es-Salaam, the DRC's women's Leopards did a good job by winning the 2-2 draw with the Twiga Stars.

Finally, Botswana beat Namibia 1-0.

Zambia and Ivory Coast have already qualified for the next round following the withdrawal of their opponents.

The second round will see Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa enter the competition.