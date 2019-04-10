Somalia: Govt Seeks Enhance Military Cooperation With Italy

Somali and Italian officials have discussed ways to cooperate on defense and security aspects between the two countries on Monday.

A delegation led by Italian Defense Minister, Elisabetta Trenta and Chief of staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli arrived in Mogadishu on Monday.

They were welcomed by senior Somali federal government officials led by Somali Defense Minister, Hassan Mohamed Ali, Army chief, General Dahir Elmi Indho Qarshe.

The two sides discussed ways to improve bilateral relations between the two countries, strengthen relations of defense departments and the military of both states.

"Today we received a delegation from Italian government led by the Defense Minister, Elizabeth Trent and the army chief, Enzo Vecciarelli." Somali Defense Minister, Hassan Mohamed.

"We discussed cooperation between our states, army and the Defense departments," he added.

Italy which colonized Somalia before gaining independence in 1960 has been completely absent from Somalia's road to recovery.

Limited Non-governmental organizations from Italy provide humanitarian support for Somalis in the country.

In February 2012, Somali Prime Minister Abdiweli Mohamed Ali and Italian Defence Minister Gianpaolo Di Paola agreed that Italy would assist the Somali military as part of the National Security and Stabilization Plan (NSSP), an initiative designed to strengthen and professionalize the national security forces.