South Africa: Ekurhuleni Residents Warned of Possible Flooding, City On High Alert

Ekurhuleni residents were alerted to the possibility of flooding after severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours were predicted.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the City's Disaster & Emergency Management Services said motorists should be cautious when driving on slippery road surfaces and crossing flooded areas.

They also advised motorists to maintain safe following distances and to avoid high speeds.

"Heavy rain may also result in rivers, low laying bridges and all water channels to flood, causing damage to adjacent and downstream areas. Pedestrians alike, are alerted not to cross flooded streams where water is above ankle level," the statement read.

The City was on high alert for any flood-related incidents.

Those affected by flooding or who have life-threatening emergencies can phone 011 458 0911, dial 112 from a cellphone or call the national emergency number 10177.

Source: News24