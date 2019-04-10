Cameroon: UK Cooperation - Cameroon Reassured of Constant Support

The British High Commissioner to Cameroon during an audience at the Ministry of External Relations said his government will always stand by Cameroon in challenging moments.

Security challenges, bilateral and regional issues as well as certain values of the Commonwealth have been discussed in an audience granted the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton on April 8, 2019 by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu.

Both diplomats in the close to two hours audience equally held talks on upcoming events of the United Nations. "I had the opportunity to exchange views on specific issues with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth and we talked about a range of bilateral and regional issues, the Commonwealth and about some of the upcoming events in the United Nations.

This was in the context of our regular exchange," he stated. Rowan James Laxton further stated that he dialogued with Minister Mbayu on some of the security challenges faced by the government of Cameroon in the North West and South West Regions as well as the Northern parts of the country, saying they talked on what the British government can do in supporting Cameroon to overcome the said challenges.

"This is an agenda which I am keen to take forward in the future," the British High Commissioner assured. With respect to the management of refugees and other internally displaced persons, the British diplomat said his government will continue to accompany the population and authorities in addressing what he termed a difficult situation.

"I think the Minister is quite aware that the UK is one of the largest donors in relation to the humanitarian situation in the North of the country with the refu gees coming from other countries. We continue to standby and support the government of Cameroon to address what is a difficult situation," Rowan Laxton stated. He noted that the British government this year made an enormous contribution to UNICEF as a gesture to support some of her humanitarian relief action plans in Cameroon.

